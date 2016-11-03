Meet Count Olaf

A very handsome actor of exceptional talents who has kindly taken in three ungrateful orphaned children, Count Olaf runs the risk of being misunderstood. Portrayed originally by the vastly less talented Jim Carrey, Count Olaf now has the dimmest chance of having his light imitated (never truly recreated) by Neil Patrick Harris, a performer of some vague competence.

January 13, 2017 sees the return of the dashing handsome Count Olaf to the public eye, not to be confused with the one tattooed on his ankle, when Netflix releases the first season of its adaptation of Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events. As part of Count Olaf’s adoring coterie of enthusiasts, the staff of Fanboy Planet and their families can hardly wait.

Plus — it’s Neil Patrick Harris.