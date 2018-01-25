More Amazing Dettrick Maddox Black Panther Posters

Posted on January 25, 2018 by in Movies // 0 Comments

At heart, Atlanta-based graphic designer Dettrick Maddox is doing what every superhero movie since Batman Returns has done — advertised a movie through posters highlighting different key characters. But Maddox has given the concept a spin that’s more than just making them look cool. We ran his earlier releases here and here. These are about pride, about theme, about setting, about a movie that may change the game. I know, I know — that’s a cliche, but seriously, just as Wonder Woman up-ended what studios thought about the superhero genre, Black Panther is poised to blow away assumptions in addition to completing the overdue transformation of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That’s not hyperbole.

Neither is this: dang, I love these posters.

First up — Shuri (Letitia Wright), the younger sister of T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman).

Just think about who this character is, and what she will mean for movies. We don’t need the Avengers anymore; we’ve got Wakanda. Oh, and here they all are now…

 

It may be time to start catching up on the comics if you haven’t already.

Black Panther by Christopher Priest: The Complete Collection Volume 1
Black Panther by Christopher Priest: The Complete Collection Vol. 2
Black Panther by Christopher Priest: The Complete Collection Vol. 3
Black Panther by Christopher Priest: The Complete Collection Vol. 4 (Black Panther: The Complete Collection)
Black Panther: A Nation Under Our Feet Book 1

 

Facebooktwittergoogle_plus
About Derek McCaw
In addition to running Fanboy Planet, Derek has written for ActionAce, Daily Radar, Once Upon A Dime, and The Wave. He has contributed stories to Arcana Comics (The Greatest American Hero) and Monsterverse Comics (Bela Lugosi's Tales from the Grave). He performs with ComedySportz San Jose and ShakesBEERience, in addition to occasional screenwriting and acting jobs. If you ever played Eric's Ultimate Solitaire on the Macintosh, it was Derek's voice as The Weasel that urged you to play longer. Email him at editor@fanboyplanet.com.

Copyright © 2018 | WordPress Theme by MH Themes