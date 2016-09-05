More From ‘At Home With Monsters’

Posted on September 5, 2016 by in Books, Comics, Grab Bag, Movies, Toys // 0 Comments

May I be forgiven for trying to capture so much coolness… but it really can’t beat seeing the “At Home with Monsters” exhibit first-hand.

Ray-Harryhausen

A life-sized Ray Harryhausen among some of his creations — does del Toro talk to his spirit seeking guidance?

 

argonauts-replicas

…and some pieces from ‘Jason and the Argonauts,’ though these are not originals.

 

Dick-Smith

del Toro studied under monster make-up master Dick Smith — so there’s no doubt this is one to whom he communes for inspiration.

 

Bride-of-Frankenstein-Pretorius

The Frankenstein Monster is a huge influence on Guillermo del Toro — and this display captures the pathos perfectly, and in life-size, complete with a disdainful Dr. Praetorius.

 

Hans

Hidden behind wooden slats, a life-sized replica of Harry Earles as Hans from Tod Browning’s 1932 classic ‘Freaks’

 

Schlitzi-and-Johnny-Eck

…as well as replicas of other stars from ‘Freaks,’ Schlitzi and Johnny Eck

 

make-up-chair

Boris Karloff getting made-up for his iconic role…

 

Nosferatu-marionette

Guillermo del Toro has some marionettes around that I’m not sure I would feel comfortable being watched by…

 

Merry-Marionettes

further case in point…

 

Hellboy-portrait

Then again, Mike Mignola’s Hellboy keeps watch for us…

 

horror-comics

I guess all our minds were rotted together…

 

phantom-of-the-paradise

…and that’s the hell of it.

I can’t explain these next two — but they had to be shared…

Krampus

…and Krampus should remind you, there’s nothing new about loving to be scared.

For gosh sakes, get thee to LACMA!

Facebooktwittergoogle_plus
About Derek McCaw
In addition to running Fanboy Planet, Derek has written for ActionAce, Daily Radar, Once Upon A Dime, and The Wave. He has contributed stories to Arcana Comics (The Greatest American Hero) and Monsterverse Comics (Bela Lugosi's Tales from the Grave). He performs with ComedySportz San Jose and ShakesBEERience, in addition to occasional screenwriting and acting jobs. If you ever played Eric's Ultimate Solitaire on the Macintosh, it was Derek's voice as The Weasel that urged you to play longer.

Copyright © 2016 | WordPress Theme by MH Themes