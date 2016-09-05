More From ‘At Home With Monsters’

May I be forgiven for trying to capture so much coolness… but it really can’t beat seeing the “At Home with Monsters” exhibit first-hand.
A life-sized Ray Harryhausen among some of his creations — does del Toro talk to his spirit seeking guidance?
…and some pieces from ‘Jason and the Argonauts,’ though these are not originals.
del Toro studied under monster make-up master Dick Smith — so there’s no doubt this is one to whom he communes for inspiration.
The Frankenstein Monster is a huge influence on Guillermo del Toro — and this display captures the pathos perfectly, and in life-size, complete with a disdainful Dr. Praetorius.
Hidden behind wooden slats, a life-sized replica of Harry Earles as Hans from Tod Browning’s 1932 classic ‘Freaks’
…as well as replicas of other stars from ‘Freaks,’ Schlitzi and Johnny Eck
Boris Karloff getting made-up for his iconic role…
Guillermo del Toro has some marionettes around that I’m not sure I would feel comfortable being watched by…
further case in point…
Then again, Mike Mignola’s Hellboy keeps watch for us…
I guess all our minds were rotted together…
…and that’s the hell of it.
I can’t explain these next two — but they had to be shared…
…and Krampus should remind you, there’s nothing new about loving to be scared.
For gosh sakes, get thee to LACMA!