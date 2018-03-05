Mr. Design Junkie Does It For Infinity!

Posted on March 5, 2018

We ran Dettrick Maddox’s brilliant series of posters for Marvel Studios’ Black Panther, which Marvel Studios didn’t actually commission. They were fan art. They were great. And before Marvel has had a chance to release posters for the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War, Maddox has given it his own spin on Marvel magic.

Now that Marvel has moved up the release of Infinity War to April, you can probably catch a double-feature of Black Panther and it, because we all know that in theaters and in our heart, it’s #WakandaForever. Now bask in the infinite.

