Nancy Drew and The Hardy Boys Go Noir?

Those blue and yellow spines on bookstore shelves used to thrill me. I wasn’t as into Nancy Drew as I was The Hardy Boys, but I still thought she was cool. That was before ABC ran The Nancy Drew/Hardy Boys Mysteries, but only shortly before Disney put their 1950s Mickey Mouse Club back into syndication and I discovered that Disney had made a serial out of The Tower Treasure as “The Mystery of the Applegate Treasure” — what a theme song!

The point is, I was a fan. I checked in with the rewrites and a few of the updated paperbacks well into adulthood; they weren’t exactly my Frank and Joe Hardy or the Nancy Drew I knew, but I understood. And I’m still disappointed that Ben Stiller and Tom Cruise never made The Hardy Men. So… two things intrigue me about Dynamite’s announcement of Nancy Drew and the Hardy Boys: The Big Lie. One, I don’t think anybody has actually treated these characters as being in a serious mystery before, and two, this is by Kill Shakespeare co-creator Anthony Del Col. It’s an interesting idea, and I’m looking forward to the series.

From Dynamite: