Neil Gaiman And John Cameron Mitchell Teach Us How To Talk To Girls At Parties
Looking for that offbeat little science fiction film this summer? We may have something for you. It’s punks vs. aliens filtered through the mind of Neil Gaiman, currently going through another wave of being key in the pop culture zeitgeist. First it was a short story, then a graphic novel, and now How to Talk to Girls at Parties has become a film adapted by John Cameron Mitchell, who you may recognize as the creator of the brilliant Hedwig and the Angry Inch.
I’ve never read the story; all I know is that two minds I admire have collaborated, and they’ve never let me down before.
From A24 Films:
From the raucous dual imaginations of fantasy laureate Neil Gaiman (“American Gods,” Coraline) and glam-rock multi-hyphenate John Cameron Mitchell (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Shortbus) comes the electrifying and singular pop extravaganza film, How to Talk to Girls at Parties. Enn (Alex Sharp) is a shy suburban London teenager in 1977, sneaking out with his best friends to after-hours punk parties. One night they stumble upon a bizarre gathering of sexy teenagers who seem like they are from another planet. In fact, they are from another planet, visiting Earth to complete a mysterious rite of passage. That doesn’t stop Enn from falling madly in love with Zan (Elle Fanning), a beautiful and rebellious alien teenager who, despite her allegiance to her strange colony, is fascinated by Enn. Together they embark on a delirious adventure through the kinetic punk rock world of 1970s London, inadvertently setting off a series of events that will lead to the ultimate showdown of punks vs. aliens, and test the limits of how far each of them will go for true love.
STARRING
Elle Fanning, Alex Sharp, Nicole Kidman, Ruth Wilson and Matt Lucas
DIRECTED BY
John Cameron Mitchell
WRITTEN BY
John Cameron Mitchell, Philippa Goslett