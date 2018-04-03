Neil Gaiman And John Cameron Mitchell Teach Us How To Talk To Girls At Parties

Looking for that offbeat little science fiction film this summer? We may have something for you. It’s punks vs. aliens filtered through the mind of Neil Gaiman, currently going through another wave of being key in the pop culture zeitgeist. First it was a short story, then a graphic novel, and now How to Talk to Girls at Parties has become a film adapted by John Cameron Mitchell, who you may recognize as the creator of the brilliant Hedwig and the Angry Inch.

I’ve never read the story; all I know is that two minds I admire have collaborated, and they’ve never let me down before.

From A24 Films: