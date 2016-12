Once again, we can’t fight this feeling. Revealed by James Gunn today at Brazil’s Comic-Con, it’s a new expanded look at May’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

This features an extended exchange between Rocket (Bradley Cooper) and Baby Groot (Vin Diesel, officially billed as Baby Groot), as well as our first look at Mantis (Pom Klementieff). Still no Ego (Kurt Russell), but I’d rather they hold off. Save something for opening night!