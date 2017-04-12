New ‘Justice League’ Poster

Posted on April 12, 2017 by in Movies // 0 Comments

It occurs to me that no new poster will change my enthusiasm level for the upcoming Justice League movie, but if this were for soccer or something, it might pique my interest. Batman is so prominent in this, you’d think it was a Justice League of America comic from 1967…

 

Facebooktwittergoogle_plus
About Derek McCaw
In addition to running Fanboy Planet, Derek has written for ActionAce, Daily Radar, Once Upon A Dime, and The Wave. He has contributed stories to Arcana Comics (The Greatest American Hero) and Monsterverse Comics (Bela Lugosi's Tales from the Grave). He performs with ComedySportz San Jose and ShakesBEERience, in addition to occasional screenwriting and acting jobs. If you ever played Eric's Ultimate Solitaire on the Macintosh, it was Derek's voice as The Weasel that urged you to play longer.

Copyright © 2017 | WordPress Theme by MH Themes