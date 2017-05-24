New ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Trailer

Posted on May 24, 2017 by in Movies // 0 Comments

Over the weekend, Sony announced that Tom Hardy would be playing Venom in the first film of the studio’s separate “Spiderverse,” implying that Spider-Man is only playing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for a limited time. But Sony, let’s be honest. We want Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After five attempts by you to create a Spider-Man that fans want to see — and yes, we went and saw them — THIS version is it. This is Peter Parker.

Spider-Man: Homecoming opens July 7 in the US. Which means you still have time to see Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 one more time, and Wonder Woman at least three times.

About Derek McCaw
In addition to running Fanboy Planet, Derek has written for ActionAce, Daily Radar, Once Upon A Dime, and The Wave. He has contributed stories to Arcana Comics (The Greatest American Hero) and Monsterverse Comics (Bela Lugosi's Tales from the Grave). He performs with ComedySportz San Jose and ShakesBEERience, in addition to occasional screenwriting and acting jobs. If you ever played Eric's Ultimate Solitaire on the Macintosh, it was Derek's voice as The Weasel that urged you to play longer. Email him at editor@fanboyplanet.com.

