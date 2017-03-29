New Trailer For ‘Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets’

Can we silently admit to ourselves that sometime in early July, marketing is going to cut down the title to just Valerian? Or maybe people will go to the theater looking for “that cool-looking planet movie.”

I’ll settle for people thinking it’s a Star Wars rip-off and still wanting more, because Luc Besson’s imagery pulls from Fantastic Planet, Dune, his own The Fifth Element, and yes, Star Wars. But you know what? All those movies pulled from the original graphic albums for Valerian and Laureline. Enjoy.