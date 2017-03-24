New ‘Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets’ Poster

I know there’s a certain cheesiness to it, but I’m also excited to see a new franchise launch from material I hadn’t been familiar with before. If it looks familiar, it’s because so many comics creators have been influenced by the original French comics by Jean-Claude Mézières — and now we have a chance to discover it in the mainstream. I figure that by July 21, I’ll have seen Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 2 enough times that I’ll be ready for something else…