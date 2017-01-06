Nick Fury Goes Solo In April!

It seems that James Robinson has developed a taste for the spy biz. After writing Felix Leiter for Dynamite Comics, he’s got Marvel’s premier spy Nick Fury in his sights. And if Marvel’s press release is to be believed, it’s not just a return to a solo series for Fury (technically the original Nick Fury’s son), but a return to the kind of comics storytelling that we need right now.

Each issue will be an individual story. I wouldn’t be surprised if there was an overarching plotline tying them all together, but this is a chance for an exciting, pulpy reminder that every comic book is someone’s first comic book. Just maybe Marvel can reward readers by just providing cool stories and not making them feel roped in to convoluted long story arcs. Maybe.

With Robinson (one of my favorite writers), Nick Fury could make the spy game great again.

