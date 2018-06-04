Patton Oswalt’s Star Wars Filibuster

Posted on June 4, 2018 by in Movies, TV // 0 Comments

We keep referencing this grand moment in fandom in articles and convention panels, so it’s time to revive its importance in popular culture. During Season 5 of the brilliant NBC sitcom Parks and Recreation, Patton Oswalt made an appearance in a Pawnee City Council meeting, and was allowed to improvise his speech, a filibuster initially responding to Disney’s purchase of Lucasfilm and Star Wars. As the filibuster goes on, Oswalt’s character expands his vision for Episode VII to include Marvel, and it gets crazier from there. Okay, we know it didn’t happen in Disney’s first Star Wars trilogy, but every year it seems more and more likely. Here it is in all its extended glory.

Oswalt, of course, has two major appearances in Disney franchises — first as Remy the Rat in Disney/Pixar’s Ratatouille, and then as a set of siblings who became Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Facebooktwittergoogle_plus
About Derek McCaw
In addition to running Fanboy Planet, Derek has written for ActionAce, Daily Radar, Once Upon A Dime, and The Wave. He has contributed stories to Arcana Comics (The Greatest American Hero) and Monsterverse Comics (Bela Lugosi's Tales from the Grave). He performs with ComedySportz San Jose and ShakesBEERience, in addition to occasional screenwriting and acting jobs. If you ever played Eric's Ultimate Solitaire on the Macintosh, it was Derek's voice as The Weasel that urged you to play longer. Email him at editor@fanboyplanet.com.

Copyright © 2018 | WordPress Theme by MH Themes