Preview Pages From ‘Star Wars: Doctor Aphra” #1!

Look. We already raved about this character. Like Mara Jade, Admiral Thrawn, and Prince Xixor from the late lamented Expanded Universe, Doctor Aphra is a character not from a movie who has become an indelible part of Star Wars fandom. Or maybe she hasn’t yet, but she should, because here appearances in the Star Wars: Darth Vader series from Marvel Comics have been great. Marvel teased us with the announcement of her solo series last month, and now it’s time to look a little bit at the content — continued by her creator, Kieron Gillen, her solo adventures are a gamble I think astute readers should take.

Because you demanded it! Following the blockbuster finale of Darth Vader #25, the fan-favorite character begins a new journey in STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #1 – the new ongoing series launching December 7th!

From blockbuster creators Kieron Gillen (Darth Vader) and Kev Walker (Marvel Zombies) comes Marvel’s first ongoing Star Wars series starring an original character created in the comics! Following her time in the clutches of Darth Vader, Doctor Aphra has barely escaped with her life. If he ever learns of her survival, he’ll hunt her to the ends of the galaxy. But for now, it’s time for a return to what she does best. With the droids 0-0-0 and BT-1 in tow, she’s off in search of rare artifacts from the galactic center to the Outer Rim and everywhere in between. Aphra’s got debts to pay after all. Just as long as she can stay one step ahead of the Empire, some Bounty Hunters and just about everyone else in the galaxy!

This December, the Star Wars galaxy expands into thrilling new directions as Doctor Aphra makes her explosive solo debut. It’s high adventure in deep space when STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #1 comes to comic shops and digital devices everywhere on December 7th!

For more information, visit StarWars.com for an interview with writer Kieron Gillen.

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #1 (OCT160975)

Written by KIERON GILLEN

Art by KEV WALKER

Cover by KAMOME SHIRAHAMA

Variant Covers by ELSA CHARRETIER (OCT160977) and JAMIE MCKELVIE (OCT160976)

Action Figure Variant by JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER (OCT160980)

Story Thus Far Variant by SALVADOR LARROCA (OCT160979)

Droids Variant by ROD REIS (OCT160978)

Blank Variant Also Available (OCT160981)

FOC – 11/14/16, On-Sale – 12/7/16