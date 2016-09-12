Previewing The Feathery Fun Of ‘Enchanted Tiki Room’

How am I supposed to resist this? You pick up a Disney Kingdoms book, and it’s like going to TG&Y or Rexall Drugs and getting a Gold Key comic book… except, granted, for about $2.80 more than it used to cost. The point is, they’re fun, and for whatever reason, Marvel isn’t flooding the market — it’s one Disney book at a time. Now if only I knew what sort of beverage to have with this…

The world famous attraction comes to Marvel Comics for an all-new adventure! Today, Marvel Entertainment and the minds at Walt Disney Imagineering are proud to present your first look inside ENCHANTED TIKI ROOM #1, the newest Disney Kingdoms limited series launching October 5th! Pack your sunscreen and catch the boat, because creators Jon Adams and Horacio Domingues are taking you on a tropical Disney Kingdoms vacation.

Welcome to the Enchanted Tiki Room, a place of legend…of fantasy…and mystery! Here, on an isolated and mysterious island, almost anything can happen. And often does! Inside the island’s Enchanted Tiki Room – an astonishing cast of birds, plants and ancient Tiki gods spring to life. As the next boat arrives carrying new visitors, what stories will unfold, what mysteries will be revealed and how are they all connected?

Launching under the Disney Kingdoms banner, Enchanted Tiki Room has been created in close partnership with the designers, producers and creative directors at Walt Disney Imagineering. Joining other critically-acclaimed hits like The Haunted Mansion, Figment, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad and more – Disney Kingdoms titles present exciting new adventures that expand upon the beloved lands, attractions and characters of Walt Disney Parks and Resorts.

Your journey is about to begin, so grab your flip-flops, pop open your beach chair and uncover the mystery and the magic on October 5th with ENCHANTED TIKI ROOM #1! Plus, look for the ENCHANTED TIKI ROOM #1 POSTER, available at your local comic shops on October 12th (AUG161041)!

