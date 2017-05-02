Rickety Stitch And The Gelatinous Goo Take The Road To Print

If the name Ben Costa sounds familiar, it’s because, yes, he’s the brother of podcast announcer Nate Costa. But he’s also a talented award-winning cartoonist, currently collaborating with James Parks on the webcomic Rickety Stitch and the Gelatinous Goo. The tale of a skeleton trying to make it as a bard in a colorful fantasy kingdom is reminiscent of Jeff Smith’s Bone, but with a much harder base in sword and sorcery.  The publisher Knopf agrees that it’s a great webcomic, and deserved to be a graphic novel. So on June 6, the publisher will release the first volume, The Road to Epoli.

Underneath Rickety’s cheery exterior lies a dark secret hidden from even himself, but don’t let the darkness fool you: this tale is fun from start to finish. To celebrate/advertise the book’s imminent release, Costa and Parks have released a book trailer:

And somehow I missed that there was an earlier full version of the ballad that haunts Rickety’s dreams:

