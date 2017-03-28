Rifftrax Takes On ‘Doctor Who: The Five Doctors’

Posted on March 28, 2017 by in Movies, TV // 0 Comments

Modern audiences watching old Doctor Who episodes can be forgiven for rolling their eyes at the sometimes very cheap effects and occasionally glorious moments of ridiculousness. But can we tolerate when professional hecklers hurl their barbs at a beloved episode? Probably, because it’s Rifftrax Live. Fair’s fair; if you’ve laughed when these guys took on a movie you didn’t like, then you should laugh when they take aim at Doctor Who. Especially since the BBC is cooperating.

On August 17 and August 24, theaters all across the United States will show “The Five Doctors,” with Mike Nelson, Kevin Murphy, and Bill Corbett of Rifftrax doing what they do — riffing and ripping. Tickets will be available starting April 13, 2017.

Let’s let them tell it:

Will we see you there?

Facebooktwittergoogle_plus
About Derek McCaw
In addition to running Fanboy Planet, Derek has written for ActionAce, Daily Radar, Once Upon A Dime, and The Wave. He has contributed stories to Arcana Comics (The Greatest American Hero) and Monsterverse Comics (Bela Lugosi's Tales from the Grave). He performs with ComedySportz San Jose and ShakesBEERience, in addition to occasional screenwriting and acting jobs. If you ever played Eric's Ultimate Solitaire on the Macintosh, it was Derek's voice as The Weasel that urged you to play longer.

Copyright © 2017 | WordPress Theme by MH Themes