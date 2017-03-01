Rob Liefeld Returns To Deadpool With ‘Bad Blood’

Say what you will about Rob Liefeld, the creator has made an almost indelible mark on comics and the larger culture. If not for him, we would not have Deadpool. If not for him, we might not have had the Syfy version of Battlestar Galactica, because his Extreme Comics kept the property alive for a while. And if not for him, we would not have Deadpool.

Yes, I said it twice, because even though other creators came onboard and refined the character to make him into Ryan Reynolds’ favorite superhero, Wade Wilson the Merc with a Mouth sprang from Liefeld’s head almost fully formed in X-Factor #94, and of all his creations, there are none so ubiquitous right now as Deadpool.

I’m not going to pretend that I’m a huge fan of Liefeld’s art, but this upcoming graphic novel is the best way for Marvel to work with him — he has trusted collaborators, and it’s a done in one story rather than serializing it and risk falling behind in deadlines. (As Rocket J. Squirrel would say, that trick NEVER works.)

There’s something everyone has to acknowledge. Love him or hate him, his work SELLS. Looking at the art here, he also seems a little more controlled. (His talent has always been untrained; experience has been his school.) I’m not sure, but I find myself… maybe… interested in this one.

From Marvel: