Schulz Museum Planning To Reopen Soon

The North Bay Area of California has been devastated by fires. Many wineries have been damaged or outright destroyed by this disaster. And in a moment of selfishness, I feared for the Charles M. Schulz Museum in Santa Rosa, because yes, wine would still be here. But a place for families and fans to gather and respect the history of what is still an iconic American comic strip — I admit it, it saddened me to think it might be lost. Indeed, Schulz’ widow did lose the home where she and the beloved cartoonist had lived.

Almost miraculously, though, the museum survived, though it smells of smoke right now. Along with the museum, the ice skating rink that Schulz had built for the community still stands. There’s a gift shop, too, which actually has a second floor of exhibits as well. Publicists for the museum released this news this morning:

We are currently working on the restoration of the air quality inside the Museum and have 20 blowers throughout the Museum purifying the air. Professional cleaners are coming in to clean the air ducts and the Museum’s interior, making it safe for staff and artwork to return to the Museum. The collections staff will then come in and clean the art and reinstall our current exhibitions. Tentatively, we hope to open in the next two weeks. We appreciate all of your caring and support during this difficult time, and thank you for your understanding while we go through the process of getting the Museum back up and running. We look forward to reopening our doors so we can continue to share the wonderful legacy of Charles Schulz with the world, allowing PEANUTS to continue bringing a touch of humor and humanity into our daily life….

Schulz’ legacy is timeless and global, and though of course the museum focuses on his work, it also extends to the creative spirit, offering art classes and talks with cartoonists. Along with San Francisco’s Cartoon Art Museum, it’s a haven in Northern California to celebrate the “Ninth Art.”

Last Christmas my son and I ventured there together (he for the first time) to enjoy exhibits on Presidential Pets, medical dramas in the daily Peanuts strips, and a recreation of Schulz’ home office. When the museum reopens, I plan to visit again, and hope you will visit, too.

About the Charles M. Schulz Museum & Research Center

The Charles M.Schulz Museum opened in August 2002 to fulfill its mission of preserving, displaying, and interpreting the art of Charles M. Schulz. The museum carries out this mission through changing exhibitions and programming that: build an understanding of cartoonists and cartoon art; illustrate the scope of Schulz’s multi-faceted career; communicate the stories, inspirations and influences of Charles Schulz; and celebrate the life of Charles Schulz and the Peanuts characters.

