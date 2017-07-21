SDCC 2017: Solving The Flash Costume Problems

After posting pictures of the Justice League movie costumes, Fanboy Planet got a lot of hate for the Flash’s costume. Even in LEGO form, the strange armored look gets highlighted, and the Flash has a very severe problem with the breast plate. That’s got to chafe. Fortunately, thanks to The Tick Takeover, we can safely say that for every problem at Comic-Con, there’s a solution.

Frankly, that looks uncomfortable. But not to worry! All the Flash has to do is run to The City, and Dr. Hands will take care of everything.

 

