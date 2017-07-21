SDCC 2017: What Happens At Comic-Con…

For five days, we gather and form a community. With over 130,000 attendees, it’s almost like a small city comes in and takes over a portion of the actual city. People meet here. People fall in love here. And now… people can get married here.

In one of those “how did it take so long for someone to figure this out?” moments, SYFY has set up a wedding chapel on the site of the former Dick’s Last Resort restaurant. The open patio has been transformed, and if you time your nuptials just right, you can be married by Mr. Nancy himself, Orlando Jones. The hours are limited, because let’s face it, if you’re going to get married, there ought to be some planning, even if it’s only committing to skip a Hall H panel.

If this proves popular, maybe they’ll try it again next year. And we’ll see if any long-lasting romances sprung out of CUDDLI’s Geek Speed Dating event, coincidentally happening tonight at the #ThatHashtagShow party at Mission Brewery, 1441 L Street. It’s co-sponsored by Eisner-nominated retailer The Comic Bug, so you might also have a chance to congratulate Bug co-owner (and Guns A-Blazin’ co-creator) Mike Wellman. Though Illusive Comics & Games is also nominated, so my loyalties have to be there.