The Next Generation Fights Marvel’s ‘Secret Empire’

In a nutshell, this is what’s right and wrong with Marvel (and DC). There’s probably not a thing in this tie-in that couldn’t be covered in the regular ongoing Secret Empire mini-series. But because they’ve got a legitimately good, diverse, groundbreaking group of young heroes who absolutely should be featured everywhere they can be, Marvel has the chance to cadge an extra $4.99 out of its fans.

It’s also a crapshoot. Though not all of these characters are featured in one of Marvel’s best books, Champions, let’s consider this a Champions crossover. And as the recent Monsters Unleashed one-shot for Champions proved, just because you put the characters in a book it doesn’t mean you get half the charm and the depth that the regular title has.

So yes, I’m skeptical. And annoyed. And burned. But I want to support these characters’ presence in the Marvel Universe. They’re not just the next generation of heroes; they’re the heroes of the next generation.

