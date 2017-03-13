The Next Generation Fights Marvel’s ‘Secret Empire’
In a nutshell, this is what’s right and wrong with Marvel (and DC). There’s probably not a thing in this tie-in that couldn’t be covered in the regular ongoing Secret Empire mini-series. But because they’ve got a legitimately good, diverse, groundbreaking group of young heroes who absolutely should be featured everywhere they can be, Marvel has the chance to cadge an extra $4.99 out of its fans.
It’s also a crapshoot. Though not all of these characters are featured in one of Marvel’s best books, Champions, let’s consider this a Champions crossover. And as the recent Monsters Unleashed one-shot for Champions proved, just because you put the characters in a book it doesn’t mean you get half the charm and the depth that the regular title has.
So yes, I’m skeptical. And annoyed. And burned. But I want to support these characters’ presence in the Marvel Universe. They’re not just the next generation of heroes; they’re the heroes of the next generation.
From Marvel:
There’s a new order to things in the world, but it’s not one that everybody agrees with! So what is there left to do about it? The Black Widow has a dangerous plan—but to carry it out, she’ll need the help of the young heroes of the Marvel Universe—and it may require them to cross a line they never thought they would! Helmed by Derek Landy, writer of the blockbuster, award-winning Skulduggery Pleasant series, with art by J. Cassara (New Avengers) it’s time for Natasha Romanov to unite the next generation of Marvel heroes against the oncoming forces of Hydra with SECRET EMPIRE: UPRISING.
“One of the overriding themes in SECRET EMPIRE: UPRISING is for the heroes not to make the same old mistakes all over again,” said Landy. “The Champions, for instance, are looking for non-violent ways to stop violent opponents, and that ethos spills over into Uprising. How do a bunch of super-powered kids, brimming with optimism, factor in the Black Widow’s dark agenda when confronted with Captain America’s role in the Hydra takeover of America? What are they willing to do? How far are they willing to go?”
Landy continued, “This will be the first time many of them have stood side by side with the heroes they grew up reading about. This momentous occasion, unfortunately, will be slightly soured by the fact that they’re squaring off against the hero of heroes, the inspiration of all inspirations — Captain America himself.”
An integral installment in the Secret Empire saga, SECRET EMPIRE: UPRISING enlists the younger heroes of the Marvel Universe – Miles Morales, a.k.a. Spider-Man, Ironheart, Wasp, Amadeus Cho, Falcon, and more, for a dark-ops mission no one – not even the heroes themselves –are prepared for. Can Black Widow forge these champions into a new elite strike force against Hydra’s forces? Or will her time run out and send the younger heroes into the fight unprepared for what’s to come? Be here this May when the age of innocence ends and the next generation is forced to take a stand in SECRET EMPIRE: UPRISING from Derek Landy, J. Cassara, and Marvel Comics.
SECRET EMPIRE: UPRISING #1
Written by DEREK LANDY
Penciled by J. Cassara
Cover by MEGHAN HETRICK
Variant by Rafael Albuquerque
FOC – 05/08/17, On-Sale – 05/31/17