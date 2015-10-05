Seth Grahame-Smith to Direct The Flash?

The Hollywood Reporter says the screenwriter is "in talks" with Warner Brothers

Posted on October 5, 2015 by in Comics, Movies // 3 Comments

Though not a done deal, reports have come in that writer Seth Grahame-Smith will get his first turn in a director’s chair, helming Warner’s film adaptation of The Flash. The movie, starring Ezra Miller as Barry Allen (we assume), is slated for release on March 23, 2018.

Grahame-Smith’s name should be familiar. He broke into genre consciousness with his Quirk Books novel Pride and Prejudice and Zombiesa clever parody of Jane Austen’s classic novel. That was followed by Abraham Lincoln, Vampire Hunter. Grahame-Smith wrote screenplay adaptations for both before Tim Burton tapped him to update Dark Shadows.

Currently, Grahame-Smith is writing the screenplay for Lego Batman, another movie proving that Warner Brothers wants to keep movies and TV in separate universes. But the selection of Grahame-Smith for The Flash speaks to something else: Warner Brothers’ loyalty to a small cadre of filmmakers, regardless of critical and fan reaction.

image

It’s curious and risky to put a first-time director in the chair for a film that will have a budget of at least $100m. Why not search for someone that has proven visual storytelling skills on smaller projects and is ready for this level?

If I had a quarter for every time I’ve been proven wrong about a movie that I judged ahead of time, I would have a healthier bank account, so I am willing to believe Grahame-Smith could surprise me. I just didn’t enjoy the movies that I have seen shot from his screenplays. And with the CW version of The Flash being so good, I want a visionary director to convince me that his or her take will be compelling enough to warrant NOT being Grant Gustin.

Facebooktwittergoogle_plus
About Derek McCaw
In addition to running Fanboy Planet, Derek has written for ActionAce, Daily Radar, Once Upon A Dime, and The Wave. He has contributed stories to Arcana Comics (The Greatest American Hero) and Monsterverse Comics (Bela Lugosi's Tales from the Grave). He performs with ComedySportz San Jose and ShakesBEERience, in addition to occasional screenwriting and acting jobs. If you ever played Eric's Ultimate Solitaire on the Macintosh, it was Derek's voice as The Weasel that urged you to play longer. Email him at editor@fanboyplanet.com.
  • David Tapia

    My thoughts exactly

  • Ric Bretschneider

    Wow, looking forward to this so much!

  • Ric Bretschneider

    You know I’m just kidding, right?

Copyright © 2017 | WordPress Theme by MH Themes