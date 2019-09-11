Shouldn’t That Be Build-U-Bear?

Posted on September 11, 2019

Oh, sure, teddy bears are cute and cuddly, but what if they’re the best they are at what they do? They venture up in the wilds of Canada into the Weapon X program and steal Wolverine’s identity! At least, that’s the narrative running in my head. Build-a-Bear Workshop just says he’s ready to claw his way into your heart.

He’s also only available as an online exclusive — which, really, seems to me to defeat the purpose of a Build-a-Bear? I’m throwing that out for open discussion — isn’t part of the fun the actual building, or has it really been that long since I set foot in one of those stores? (My youngest is now 15 so… probably.)

They also tout the special paw pad — which does indeed remind us that Build-a-Bear is the best they are at what they do: sell teddy bears! But again, I really want that tag on his right claw to say B-U-B, not B-A-B.

 

 

About Derek McCaw
In addition to running Fanboy Planet, Derek has written for ActionAce, Daily Radar, Once Upon A Dime, and The Wave. He has contributed stories to Arcana Comics (The Greatest American Hero) and Monsterverse Comics (Bela Lugosi's Tales from the Grave). He performs with ComedySportz San Jose and ShakesBEERience, in addition to occasional screenwriting and acting jobs. If you ever played Eric's Ultimate Solitaire on the Macintosh, it was Derek's voice as The Weasel that urged you to play longer. You can buy his book "I Was Flesh Gordon" on the Amazon link at the right. Email him at editor@fanboyplanet.com.

