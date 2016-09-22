Silicon Valley Comic Con 2017 Celebrates Star Trek Cast!

Tickets went on sale today for Steve Wozniak’s Silicon Valley Comic Con 2017, along with some terrific guest announcements. You can read those below, but I’d also like to point out that the convention has also brokered reasonable hotel rates, and you can make room reservations NOW! I live close by and almost booked some. More may open up, but this initial offering includes really good rates for some of downtown San Jose’s top hotels, located right by the San Jose McEnery Convention Center.

And after celebrating 50 years of Star Trek, it didn’t occur to me that 2017 would be 30 years of Star Trek: The Next Generation but… there it is. We can find reasons to celebrate Star Trek into perpetuity.

As for comics luminaries — guys, you’re using zip-a-tone imagery on your publicity for a REASON — Arthur Adams and Joyce Chin are good starts. Let’s see if Brian Michael Bendis could come down. He could take his family to Great America, and generally have a great time. Let’s get all the Portland creators down here!

From Silicon Valley Comic Con:

General admission tickets are now on sale for Silicon Valley Comic Con (SVCC), Steve Wozniak’s pop culture and technology expo taking place April 21-23, 2017 in downtown San Jose. Pairing science with fiction, Silicon Valley Comic Con aims to inspire and entertain with celebrity appearances, science/tech discussions, film and TV screenings, panels with award-winning authors and artists, cosplay contests and more.

Three-day and single-day passes for SVCC 2017 can be purchased today at www.svcomiccon.com. Fans who purchase three-day passes before October 1 will be entered into a drawing to ride around SVCC 2017 with the Woz in his VIP golf cart.

In addition to celebrating the pop culture and technology of today, SVCC 2017 will feature a series of themed exhibits and sessions focused on the “Future of Humankind: Where will we be in 2075?” SVCC 2017 attendees will be able to hear visions of the future from high profile guests and companies spanning a variety of industries. SVCC is proud to introduce the first of its 2017 featured guests: