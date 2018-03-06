Skottie Young Plus Deadpool Equals Relaunch!

You know, I think Deadpool himself would have something to say about all these relaunches that Marvel is doing. Granted, he’s got a new creative team — and Skottie Young has absolutely proven that he understands the Deadpool brand of humor with his Image series I Hate Fairyland. Still, all these relaunches must make it hard for someone to come in and know where to start if they want to go deep into Deadpool.

And yes, I wrote it that way in his honor.

From Marvel: