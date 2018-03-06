Skottie Young Plus Deadpool Equals Relaunch!
You know, I think Deadpool himself would have something to say about all these relaunches that Marvel is doing. Granted, he’s got a new creative team — and Skottie Young has absolutely proven that he understands the Deadpool brand of humor with his Image series I Hate Fairyland. Still, all these relaunches must make it hard for someone to come in and know where to start if they want to go deep into Deadpool.
And yes, I wrote it that way in his honor.
From Marvel:
New creative teams. New series. New directions. New beginnings. It all kicks off this June with DEADPOOL #1!
Deadpool’s gone through A LOT these past few years, and while he’s accomplished a lot, the merc with the mouth may have taken his eye off his mercenary business for a bit too long,” said series editor Jake Thomas. “So how does a soldier for hire get business back up and running? The only way Deadpool knows how: Maximum effort, reasonable rates.”
“Skottie Young has one of the wildest, most unhinged creative minds I’ve ever worked with, and I mean that as the sincerest compliment I can muster,” Thomas continues. “His ideas for Wade are flying fast and furious, this book is going to be a non-stop chaos party as Wade battles his way back on top of the mercenary game using every dirty trick, cheap sales tactic, crass promotional ploy, and underhanded advantage he can…and he’ll be bringing along some old friends for help. As for Nic Klein, he’s one of my favorite artists working, and the work he’s doing on this book is INCREDIBLE. I’ve seen Nic bring humor to a story, but I haven’t seen him go this wild…as a fan of his, an utter joy. You can see the fun he’s having right there in every panel. He’s completely owning every inch of this story. The character work, the world design, the action beats…honestly? It might be TOO good. [Editor] Mark Basso has had to hold me back multiple times from telling Nic to just stop because I can’t take the strange, beautiful glory of those pages anymore. That’s the pain I endure to bring you these amazing Deadpool stories. My blessing and my burden. You’re welcome.”
DEADPOOL #1
Written by SKOTTIE YOUNG
Art and Cover by NIC KLEIN
On Sale 6/6/18