‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Official Trailer

Posted on March 28, 2017 by in Movies // 0 Comments

“Can’t you be a friendly neighborhood Spider-Man?”

Despite the presence of Iron Man (thank you, Robert Downey, Jr.), it does look like Spider-Man: Homecoming is giving us a smaller scope than the Marvel movies have been. As those films have been asking since Age of Ultron, who really looks out for the little guy? It has to be Spider-Man, as Peter Parker (Tom Holland) summed up so beautifully in Captain America: Civil War.

This trailer offers a deeper glimpse into the plot — not just the presence of Adrian Toomes, The Vulture (Michael Keaton), but how Tony’s ongoing electric messiah complex affects Peter. There’s a justification for the rough Scarlet Spider-esque suit we’d caught glimpses of earlier, and of course, Tony Stark probably thinks this movie’s about him. He’s so vain.

Facebooktwittergoogle_plus
About Derek McCaw
In addition to running Fanboy Planet, Derek has written for ActionAce, Daily Radar, Once Upon A Dime, and The Wave. He has contributed stories to Arcana Comics (The Greatest American Hero) and Monsterverse Comics (Bela Lugosi's Tales from the Grave). He performs with ComedySportz San Jose and ShakesBEERience, in addition to occasional screenwriting and acting jobs. If you ever played Eric's Ultimate Solitaire on the Macintosh, it was Derek's voice as The Weasel that urged you to play longer.

Copyright © 2017 | WordPress Theme by MH Themes