Stan Lee WILL Be At SVCC 2018

Battling back from pneumonia, 95-year-old Stan Lee announced that he will return to Silicon Valley Comic Con in two weeks. Yesterday SVCC posted this video to Instagram:

In recent weeks, several prominent creators and many fans had been concerned over his health and, quite frankly, his silence. We’d be remiss not to mention that allegedly many in Stan’s long-time inner circle have been dismissed in the past year, which heightened concern for him. But I’ll say this — I know that Stan is energized by fans and friends, so I’m very happy to see this news. If you buy a pass for a signature and/or photograph, please be respectful that even though he’s there, he’s 95. You can see from this video that he’s not as strong as he was even a few months ago. Respect the Man. Though his parkour days are behind him, he’s still there for fans. We need to be there for him.