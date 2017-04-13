The Star Wars Celebration Tribute To Carrie Fisher
Because you needed to tear up today, didn’t you? At Star Wars Celebration, Harrison Ford and Mark Hamill reminisced with George Lucas, but of course there was a sad soft absence felt. And that was Carrie Fisher. They showed this tribute film, which isn’t just about Leia Organa, but also who Carrie Fisher was, salty, intelligent, bold, and wonderful.
May the Force be with you. #SWCO #StarWars40th pic.twitter.com/10zZ4TXqpQ
— Star Wars (@starwars) April 13, 2017