Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise Of Skywalker Teaser

The Rise of Skywalker. That title will cause exciting speculation and arguments and good lord, this is what it was to be 11 when the first film came out. Bob Iger has said that after this, the Star Wars movies will go on hiatus, and regardless of their success, he’s right. It’s time. Let this linger. Let this echo. LET THIS RESONATE.

“We’ve passed on all we know.

A thousand generations live in you now.

But this is your fight.

We’ll always be with you.

No one’s ever really gone.”

And then that laugh… oh, man.