Still Looking For Series 1 Star Wars Geeki Tikis?

Last week, site sponsor ThinkGeek announced Series 2 of their Star Wars Geeki Tikis in honor of Star Wars Celebration. Unlike a lot of Star Wars collectibles, the release of Series 2 didn’t mean that Series 1 had gone away. If you still need those, ThinkGeek reminds us all that they’re still available on the site for $79.99 for six tiki glasses.

I do actually own a set of these, and they are high quality, durable, and desperately in need of Star Wars-themed flexi-straws. Preferably some that glow.

If you’re interested, you can follow a direct link here, and yes, help support Fanboy Planet in the process:



