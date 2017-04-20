Still Looking For Series 1 Star Wars Geeki Tikis?

Posted on April 20, 2017 by in Grab Bag // 0 Comments

Last week, site sponsor ThinkGeek announced Series 2 of their Star Wars Geeki Tikis in honor of Star Wars Celebration. Unlike a lot of Star Wars collectibles, the release of Series 2 didn’t mean that Series 1 had gone away. If you still need those, ThinkGeek reminds us all that they’re still available on the site for $79.99 for six tiki glasses.

I do actually own a set of these, and they are high quality, durable, and desperately in need of Star Wars-themed flexi-straws. Preferably some that glow.

If you’re interested, you can follow a direct link here, and yes, help support Fanboy Planet in the process:


Facebooktwittergoogle_plus
About Derek McCaw
In addition to running Fanboy Planet, Derek has written for ActionAce, Daily Radar, Once Upon A Dime, and The Wave. He has contributed stories to Arcana Comics (The Greatest American Hero) and Monsterverse Comics (Bela Lugosi's Tales from the Grave). He performs with ComedySportz San Jose and ShakesBEERience, in addition to occasional screenwriting and acting jobs. If you ever played Eric's Ultimate Solitaire on the Macintosh, it was Derek's voice as The Weasel that urged you to play longer.

Copyright © 2017 | WordPress Theme by MH Themes