Still More Marvel Legacy…

Sweeping up a lot of barely established books in the wake of a line-wide soft relaunch, here’s what Marvel has announced over the last two days:

ICEMAN #6: CHAMPIONS REASSEMBLED PART 1

Written by SINA GRACE

Art by ROBERT GILL

I spoke too soon when I said that Champions would have nothing to do with the original team. With a focus on Ghost Rider and Iceman, and that story title, it’s quite possible they’ll come together in a team-up that you demanded. Yes, you did. Marvel will say so.

JEAN GREY #8: PSYCH WAR PART 1

Written by DENNIS HOPELESS

Art by VICTOR IBANEZ

This book is in addition to a Jean Grey/Phoenix title in the “Generations” event. This one falls in the category of “if you like Jean Grey, you’re probably already reading this book.” Anyone want to share their opinion with me? I think the team is good, but I stayed away from the whole X-Men relaunch.

ROYALS #9: FIRE FROM HEAVEN PART 1

Written by AL EWING

Art by JAVIER RODRIGUEZ

I’ll say this: I really like that cover. It’s bold. If I were an Inhumans fan, I’d be all over this title, if only to find out what Baymax has against Black Bolt.

MIGHTY THOR #700: DEATH OF THE MIGHTY THOR PART 1

Written by JASON AARON

Art by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN, WALTER SIMONSON, OLIVIER COIPEL, CHRIS BURNHAM, JAMES HARREN AND MORE

Aside from having been a great building epic for the last couple of years, I see two things here that have make this a must-buy: Walter Simonson contributing art to this book, and FROG THOR! FROR IS BACK! Ahem. Seriously, if Marvel is serious about the only place this story can truly go, it will be touching, tragic, and truly heroic, and I anticipate all the feels.

U.S. AVENGERS #11: CANNONBALL RUN PART 1

Written by AL EWING

Art by PACO DIAZ

If Jughead can become a werewolf, then Patriot can become Jughead. It’s some sort of comics industry law of conservation. I haven’t looked at this book yet, but if someone tells me that somewhere in it, one character turns to another and asks “these bleeds? These bleeds right here?” I will run to the comics shop and pick it up.

SPIRITS OF VENGEANCE #1 (of 5): WAR AT THE GATES OF HELL PART 1

Written by VICTOR GISCHLER

Art by DAVID BALDEON

Blade, Ghost Rider, and Magik teaming up in what Marvel upfront promises is a 5-issue mini-series? This is the kind of thing I can get on board with. Give me one solid story without forcing a long-term commitment. If I like it, I’ll come back, but let it breathe. Let it breathe all the fires of Hell.