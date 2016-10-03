Superhero Fight Club 2.0

Apropos of nothing but fun, the CW offers us this superhero preview...

Posted on October 3, 2016 by in TV // 0 Comments

Welcome to the CW, Supergirl. We hope you keep having fun. It’s a jungle out there.

The CW released this video today featuring representatives of each of their superhero shows. It’s cool; it will have nothing to do with the season arcs (we think), and everybody looks like they’re having fun. And I mean this as a compliment — Brandon Routh has never sounded more like Christopher Reeve. It is so great that he got a second shot at superherodom.

The Flash returns tomorrow night with “Flashpoint.” Let this tide you over a bit.

 

Facebooktwittergoogle_plus
About Derek McCaw
In addition to running Fanboy Planet, Derek has written for ActionAce, Daily Radar, Once Upon A Dime, and The Wave. He has contributed stories to Arcana Comics (The Greatest American Hero) and Monsterverse Comics (Bela Lugosi's Tales from the Grave). He performs with ComedySportz San Jose and ShakesBEERience, in addition to occasional screenwriting and acting jobs. If you ever played Eric's Ultimate Solitaire on the Macintosh, it was Derek's voice as The Weasel that urged you to play longer.

Copyright © 2016 | WordPress Theme by MH Themes