Surprise! We’re Getting A New ‘Defenders’!

With Iron Fist debuting on Netflix shortly, we’re less than a year away from that streaming service dropping The Defenders on us, a mini-series teaming their individual street heroes to fight a menace currently known as Sigourney Weaver. Thus, it cannot be a surprise that Marvel Comics — the birthplace of Luke Cage, Iron Fist, Jessica Jones, and Daredevil — will be launching a new book called The Defenders that features all those same heroes.

For old-school fans, that’s a very different team than we’re used to seeing with that name. Originally, they were a “non-team” of heroes that allegedly weren’t team players — Doctor Strange, Hulk, Namor, and the Silver Surfer. There have been variations over the decades, including a Secret Defenders with a rotating line-up, but it makes sense to throw out that original concept for the team. Outsiders teaming up is pretty much the domain of Guardians of the Galaxy, and even The Avengers, because once Spider-Man and Wolverine, the ultimate non-team team players, joined a team, everybody’s on the team.

The writer who did that thing with Spidey and Wolvie steps away from the outcasts in space and comes back to the street. Since he largely made his Marvel rep with Daredevil and Jessica Jones, Brian Michael Bendis is the logical guy to make sure that a street-level Defenders is well-established in comics shops before everybody goes nuts over the TV series. And though Civil War II wasn’t quite the blockbuster fans wanted, that was no fault of artist David Marquez.

From Marvel: