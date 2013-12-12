Sweethearts of the Galaxy Episode 1 – “Wish Granted”

Posted on December 12, 2013 by in Comics, Movies // 2 Comments

My friend Dexter Adriano directs this webseries about cosplayers who turn superhero after one suffers a head injury and believes she’s an alien being named Trinity Infinity. It’s got costumes, romance, comedy and a pretty good theme song. Check it out!

Facebooktwittergoogle_plus
About Derek McCaw
In addition to running Fanboy Planet, Derek has written for ActionAce, Daily Radar, Once Upon A Dime, and The Wave. He has contributed stories to Arcana Comics (The Greatest American Hero) and Monsterverse Comics (Bela Lugosi's Tales from the Grave). He performs with ComedySportz San Jose and ShakesBEERience, in addition to occasional screenwriting and acting jobs. If you ever played Eric's Ultimate Solitaire on the Macintosh, it was Derek's voice as The Weasel that urged you to play longer. Email him at editor@fanboyplanet.com.

  • Gaah. I had better find a better picture!

    • It looks like the all the shows have been taken down. I tried to find the first episode and couldn’t.

      Brett — I contacted the director and he sent me a link to the first one. It got re-categorized (I guess?) into Stan Lee’s World of Heroes.

Copyright © 2017 | WordPress Theme by MH Themes