Syfy Wants To Get ‘Happy’

Variety broke the news yesterday that Syfy, already well into a resurgence of shows that are actually good sci fi, has added to their upcoming pilot slate. In addition to the already much-debated Krypton (well, debated in Fanboy Planet circles anyway), they’ve got another graphic novel adaptation coming, and it’s one that should make Grant Morrison and Darick Robertson very happy.

It is, of course, Happy!, the book they did for Image Comics back in 2012. Telling the story of Nick Sax, a disgraced former cop and current hitman who is offered Yuletide redemption by the sudden appearance of a tiny blue winged horse named Happy. The cartoonish and goofy Happy leads Sax on the trail of a kidnapped child, and possibly out of the bottle that Sax had crawled into. Morrison and Robertson always hinted there would be more, and now… maybe there will be.

Morrison will be co-writing and executive producing with Brian Taylor, who will also direct. You may remember Taylor from Cranked and Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance. He seems to have split from former partner Mark Neveldine. Regardless, he has an eye for action and driving a plot along.

We talked to Robertson about Happy! back in 2012 — you can get a little backstory here.