Teaser For Syfy’s NEXT ‘Channel Zero’ Season

Assuming you were suitably creeped out by Candle Cove, get ready for the next season of Syfy’s Channel Zero — No-End House.

You know how they got me for this one? Casting American Horror Story’s own Twisty the Clown, John Carroll Lynch. I was just explaining to my son how he played such nice guys in things like Fargo and The Drew Carey Show and now… he’s almost a horror icon. Maybe this will push him over the edge.

Check out the teaser below, and check out our interview with Channel Zero showrunner Nick Antosca, in which he talks a little bit about this.