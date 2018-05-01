Teen Titans GO! To The Movies: The Trailer!

Posted on May 1, 2018 by in Movies // 0 Comments

You know that if it’s got Jonah Hex snickering, it must be funny. Teen Titans GO! To the Movies may be the superhero parody movie we deserve. In their quest to be worthy of a feature film, they need an arch-enemy — and so it must be Slade, who they think looks suspiciously like another more popular movie franchise character. Co-directed by series co-creator Aaron Horvath, this movie has everything, including Nicolas Cage finally getting to play Superman!

About Derek McCaw
In addition to running Fanboy Planet, Derek has written for ActionAce, Daily Radar, Once Upon A Dime, and The Wave. He has contributed stories to Arcana Comics (The Greatest American Hero) and Monsterverse Comics (Bela Lugosi's Tales from the Grave). He performs with ComedySportz San Jose and ShakesBEERience, in addition to occasional screenwriting and acting jobs. If you ever played Eric's Ultimate Solitaire on the Macintosh, it was Derek's voice as The Weasel that urged you to play longer. Email him at editor@fanboyplanet.com.

