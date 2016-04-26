The 2016 Hugo Award Finalists

For the past few years, we’ve talked about the Hugo Awards on the podcast, but admittedly not covered them on the site. It’s an oversight I’m correcting this year, because though admittedly we’re far more devoted to comics, movies, and television (meaning that the Hugo Awards lean more heavily — and rightfully so — toward prose), there’s overlap and… well, every year the nominations come out and I think I should be reading more novels. Plus occasional contributor Christopher J. Garcia has won it a couple of times.

The Hugo Awards are nominated and voted on by Science Fiction fans, those who belong to regional fan associations and attend major science fiction conventions. This year's nominations sprung from attendees of conventions Sasquan (held in the state of Washington), MidAmericon II (to be held in Kansas City, KS this summer), and Worldcon 75 (to be held in Helsinki, Finland, in 2017).

The winners will be announced at MidAmericon II, which is also technically Worldcon 74. It does seem to get a little arcane, but if you’re a part of science fiction fandom, it does all make sense. At any rate, maybe I’ve intrigued you — maybe you want to check out some of the work below — especially the graphic fiction or catch up on television. My Little Pony got a nomination and — you know what? It’s a danged good show that has risen above its 1980s origins as a so-called “girls’ toy” and ensuing lengthy commercials.

BEST NOVEL

BEST NOVELLA (2416 ballots)

BEST NOVELETTE (1975 ballots)

“And You Shall Know Her by the Trail of Dead” by Brooke Bolander (Lightspeed, Feb2015)

by Brooke Bolander (Lightspeed, Feb2015) “Flashpoint: Titan” by CHEAH Kai Wai (There Will Be War Volume X, Castalia House)

by CHEAH Kai Wai (There Will Be War Volume X, Castalia House) “Folding Beijing” by Hao Jingfang, trans. Ken Liu (Uncanny Magazine, Jan-Feb 2015)

by Hao Jingfang, trans. Ken Liu (Uncanny Magazine, Jan-Feb 2015) “Obits” by Stephen King (The Bazaar of Bad Dreams, Scribner)

by Stephen King (The Bazaar of Bad Dreams, Scribner) “What Price Humanity?” by David VanDyke (There Will Be War Volume X, Castalia House)

BEST SHORT STORY (2451 ballots)

“Asymmetrical Warfare” by S. R. Algernon (Nature, Mar 2015)

by S. R. Algernon (Nature, Mar 2015) The Commuter by Thomas A. Mays (Stealth)

by Thomas A. Mays (Stealth) “If You Were an Award, My Love” by Juan Tabo and S. Harris (voxday.blogspot.com, Jun 2015)

by Juan Tabo and S. Harris (voxday.blogspot.com, Jun 2015) “Seven Kill Tiger” by Charles Shao (There Will Be War Volume X, Castalia House)

by Charles Shao (There Will Be War Volume X, Castalia House) Space Raptor Butt Invasion by Chuck Tingle (Amazon Digital Services)

BEST RELATED WORK (2080 ballots)

Between Light and Shadow: An Exploration of the Fiction of Gene Wolfe , 1951 to 1986 by Marc Aramini (Castalia House)

, 1951 to 1986 by Marc Aramini (Castalia House) “The First Draft of My Appendix N Book” by Jeffro Johnson (jeffro.wordpress.com)

by Jeffro Johnson (jeffro.wordpress.com) “Safe Space as Rape Room” by Daniel Eness (castaliahouse.com)

by Daniel Eness (castaliahouse.com) SJWs Always Lie: Taking Down the Thought Police by Vox Day (Castalia House)

by Vox Day (Castalia House) “The Story of Moira Greyland” by Moira Greyland (askthebigot.com)

BEST GRAPHIC STORY (1838 ballots)

The Divine written by Boaz Lavie, art by Asaf Hanuka and Tomer Hanuka (First Second)

written by Boaz Lavie, art by Asaf Hanuka and Tomer Hanuka (First Second) Erin Dies Alone written by Grey Carter, art by Cory Rydell (dyingalone.net)

written by Grey Carter, art by Cory Rydell (dyingalone.net) Full Frontal Nerdity by Aaron Williams (ffn.nodwick.com)

by Aaron Williams (ffn.nodwick.com) Invisible Republic Vol 1 written by Corinna Bechko and Gabriel Hardman, art by Gabriel Hardman (Image Comics)

written by Corinna Bechko and Gabriel Hardman, art by Gabriel Hardman (Image Comics) The Sandman: Overture written by Neil Gaiman, art by J.H. Williams III (Vertigo)

BEST DRAMATIC PRESENTATION (LONG FORM) (2904 ballots)

Avengers: Age of Ultron written and directed by Joss Whedon (Marvel Studios; Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

written and directed by Joss Whedon (Marvel Studios; Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures) Ex Machina written and directed by Alex Garland (Film4; DNA Films; Universal Pictures)

written and directed by Alex Garland (Film4; DNA Films; Universal Pictures) Mad Max: Fury Road written by George Miller, Brendan McCarthy, and Nico Lathouris, directed by George Miller (Village Roadshow Pictures; Kennedy Miller Mitchell; RatPac-Dune Entertainment; Warner Bros. Pictures)

written by George Miller, Brendan McCarthy, and Nico Lathouris, directed by George Miller (Village Roadshow Pictures; Kennedy Miller Mitchell; RatPac-Dune Entertainment; Warner Bros. Pictures) The Martian screenplay by Drew Goddard, directed by Ridley Scott (Scott Free Productions; Kinberg Genre; TSG Entertainment; 20th Century Fox)

screenplay by Drew Goddard, directed by Ridley Scott (Scott Free Productions; Kinberg Genre; TSG Entertainment; 20th Century Fox) Star Wars: The Force Awakens written by Lawrence Kasdan, J. J. Abrams, and Michael Arndt, directed by J.J. Abrams (Lucasfilm Ltd.; Bad Robot Productions; Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

BEST DRAMATIC PRESENTATION (SHORT FORM) (2219 ballots)

Doctor Who: “Heaven Sent” written by Steven Moffat, directed by Rachel Talalay (BBC Television)

written by Steven Moffat, directed by Rachel Talalay (BBC Television) Grimm: “Headache” written by Jim Kouf and David Greenwalt, directed by Jim Kouf(Universal Television; GK Productions; Hazy Mills Productions; Open 4 Business Productions; NBCUniversal Television Distribution)

written by Jim Kouf and David Greenwalt, directed by Jim Kouf(Universal Television; GK Productions; Hazy Mills Productions; Open 4 Business Productions; NBCUniversal Television Distribution) Jessica Jones: “AKA Smile” written by Scott Reynolds, Melissa Rosenberg, and Jamie King, directed by Michael Rymer (Marvel Television; ABC Studios; Tall Girls Productions;Netflix)

written by Scott Reynolds, Melissa Rosenberg, and Jamie King, directed by Michael Rymer (Marvel Television; ABC Studios; Tall Girls Productions;Netflix) My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic: “The Cutie Map” Parts 1 and 2 written by Scott Sonneborn, M.A. Larson, and Meghan McCarthy, directed by Jayson Thiessen and Jim Miller (DHX Media/Vancouver; Hasbro Studios)

written by Scott Sonneborn, M.A. Larson, and Meghan McCarthy, directed by Jayson Thiessen and Jim Miller (DHX Media/Vancouver; Hasbro Studios) Supernatural: “Just My Imagination” written by Jenny Klein, directed by Richard Speight Jr. (Kripke Enterprises; Wonderland Sound and Vision; Warner Bros. Television)

BEST EDITOR – SHORT FORM (1891 ballots)

John Joseph Adams

Neil Clarke

Ellen Datlow

Jerry Pournelle

Sheila Williams

BEST EDITOR – LONG FORM (1764 ballots)

Liz Gorinsky

Vox Day

Sheila E. Gilbert

Jim Minz

Toni Weisskopf

BEST PROFESSIONAL ARTIST (1481 ballots)

Lars Braad Andersen

Larry Elmore

Abigail Larson

Michal Karcz

Larry Rostant

BEST SEMIPROZINE (1457 ballots)

Beneath Ceaseless Skies edited by Scott H. Andrews, Nicole Lavigne, and Kate Marshall

edited by Scott H. Andrews, Nicole Lavigne, and Kate Marshall Daily Science Fiction edited by Michele-Lee Barasso and Jonathan Laden

edited by Michele-Lee Barasso and Jonathan Laden Sci Phi Journal edited by Jason Rennie

edited by Jason Rennie Strange Horizons edited by Catherine Krahe, Julia Rios, A. J. Odasso, Vanessa Rose Phin,Maureen Kincaid Speller, and the Strange Horizons staff

edited by Catherine Krahe, Julia Rios, A. J. Odasso, Vanessa Rose Phin,Maureen Kincaid Speller, and the Strange Horizons staff Uncanny Magazine edited by Lynne M. Thomas & Michael Damian Thomas, Michi Trota, and Erika Ensign & Steven Schapansky

BEST FANZINE (1455 ballots)

Black Gate edited by John O’Neill

edited by John O’Neill Castalia House Blog edited by Jeffro Johnson

edited by Jeffro Johnson File 770 edited by Mike Glyer

edited by Mike Glyer Superversive SF edited by Jason Rennie

edited by Jason Rennie Tangent Online edited by Dave Truesdale

BEST FANCAST (1267 ballots)

8-4 Play , Mark MacDonald, John Ricciardi, Hiroko Minamoto, and Justin Epperson

, Mark MacDonald, John Ricciardi, Hiroko Minamoto, and Justin Epperson Cane and Rinse , Cane and Rinse

, Cane and Rinse HelloGreedo , HelloGreedo

, HelloGreedo The Rageaholic , RazörFist

, RazörFist Tales to Terrify, Stephen Kilpatrick

BEST FAN WRITER (1568 ballots)

Douglas Ernst

Mike Glyer

Morgan Holmes

Jeffro Johnson

Shamus Young

BEST FAN ARTIST (1073 ballots)

Matthew Callahan

Christian Quinot

disse86

Kukuruyo

Steve Stiles

JOHN W. CAMPBELL AWARD FOR BEST NEW WRITER (1922 ballots)

Pierce Brown *

Sebastien de Castell *

Brian Niemeier

Andy Weir *

Alyssa Wong *

* Finalists in their 2nd year of eligibility.