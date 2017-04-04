The 2017 Hugo Awards Finalists

Announced this morning from Helsinki, here are the finalists for the 2017 Hugo Awards. Attendees of Worldcon 75 in Helsinki will be voting on the winners, with ballots due July 15. The Hugo Awards themselves will be on August 11… and there is a Fanboy Planet connection. Occasional contributor Christopher J. Garcia has received his 20th nomination as editor of the fanzine Journey Planet, which has occasionally had articles in it from Ric Bretschneider and Derek McCaw, as well as other FBP contributors. It’s an honor just to know somebody that has been nominated, and may let us touch the Hugo Award in a completely non-euphemistic way. (As a side note, I’m also thrilled for Charlie Jane Anders’ nomination.)

Things to note: the notorious Vox Day made his way back to the ballot, but so did Chuck Tingle. In a week after Marvel decries diversity as a reason its sales are down — they get three Hugo nominations, including for Ms. Marvel and Black Panther. And hey, the Bay Area’s own Daveed Diggs got a nomination, and NOT for appearing in Hamilton!

Worldcon 76, of course, will be held in San Jose, California in 2018… there’s still time to join and have a chance to nominate for next year’s Hugo Awards!

Best Novel (2078 ballots)

All the Birds in the Sky by Charlie Jane Anders (Tor Books / Titan Books)

by Charlie Jane Anders (Tor Books / Titan Books) A Closed and Common Orbit by Becky Chambers (Hodder & Stoughton / Harper Voyager US)

by Becky Chambers (Hodder & Stoughton / Harper Voyager US) Death’s End by Cixin Liu (Tor Books / Head of Zeus)

by Cixin Liu (Tor Books / Head of Zeus) Ninefox Gambit by Yoon Ha Lee (Solaris Books)

by Yoon Ha Lee (Solaris Books) The Obelisk Gate by N. K. Jemisin (Orbit Books)

by N. K. Jemisin (Orbit Books) Too Like the Lightning by Ada Palmer (Tor Books)

Best Novella (1410 ballots)

The Ballad of Black Tom by Victor LaValle (Tor.com Publishing)

by Victor LaValle (Tor.com Publishing) The Dream-Quest of Vellitt Boe by Kij Johnson (Tor.com Publishing)

by Kij Johnson (Tor.com Publishing) Every Heart a Doorway by Seanan McGuire (Tor.com Publishing)

by Seanan McGuire (Tor.com Publishing) Penric and the Shaman by Lois McMaster Bujold (Spectrum Literary Agency)

by Lois McMaster Bujold (Spectrum Literary Agency) A Taste of Honey by Kai Ashante Wilson (Tor.com Publishing)

by Kai Ashante Wilson (Tor.com Publishing) This Census-Taker by China Miéville (Del Rey / Picador)

Best Novelette (1097 ballots)

Alien Stripper Boned From Behind By The T-Rex by Stix Hiscock (self-published)

by Stix Hiscock (self-published) “The Art of Space Travel” by Nina Allan (Tor.com, July 2016)

by Nina Allan (Tor.com, July 2016) “The Jewel and Her Lapidary” by Fran Wilde (Tor.com Publishing, May 2016)

by Fran Wilde (Tor.com Publishing, May 2016) “The Tomato Thief” by Ursula Vernon (Apex Magazine, January 2016)

by Ursula Vernon (Apex Magazine, January 2016) “Touring with the Alien” by Carolyn Ives Gilman (Clarkesworld Magazine, April 2016)

by Carolyn Ives Gilman (Clarkesworld Magazine, April 2016) “You’ll Surely Drown Here If You Stay” by Alyssa Wong (Uncanny Magazine, May 2016)

Best Short Story (1275 ballots)

“The City Born Great” by N. K. Jemisin (Tor.com, September 2016)

by N. K. Jemisin (Tor.com, September 2016) “A Fist of Permutations in Lightning and Wildflowers” by Alyssa Wong (Tor.com, March 2016)

by Alyssa Wong (Tor.com, March 2016) “Our Talons Can Crush Galaxies” by Brooke Bolander (Uncanny Magazine, November 2016)

by Brooke Bolander (Uncanny Magazine, November 2016) “Seasons of Glass and Iron” by Amal El-Mohtar (The Starlit Wood: New Fairy Tales, Saga Press)

by Amal El-Mohtar (The Starlit Wood: New Fairy Tales, Saga Press) “That Game We Played During the War” by Carrie Vaughn (Tor.com, March 2016)

by Carrie Vaughn (Tor.com, March 2016) “An Unimaginable Light” by John C. Wright (God, Robot, Castalia House)

Best Related Work (1122 ballots)

The Geek Feminist Revolution by Kameron Hurley (Tor Books)

by Kameron Hurley (Tor Books) The Princess Diarist by Carrie Fisher (Blue Rider Press)

by Carrie Fisher (Blue Rider Press) Traveler of Worlds: Conversations with Robert Silverberg by Robert Silverberg and Alvaro Zinos-Amaro (Fairwood)

by Robert Silverberg and Alvaro Zinos-Amaro (Fairwood) The View From the Cheap Seats by Neil Gaiman (William Morrow / Harper Collins)

by Neil Gaiman (William Morrow / Harper Collins) “The Women of Harry Potter” posts by Sarah Gailey (Tor.com)

by Sarah Gailey (Tor.com) Words Are My Matter: Writings About Life and Books, 2000-2016 by Ursula K. Le Guin (Small Beer)

Best Graphic Story (842 ballots)

Best Dramatic Presentation – Long Form (1733 ballots)

Arrival , screenplay by Eric Heisserer based on a short story by Ted Chiang, directed by Denis Villeneuve (21 Laps Entertainment/FilmNation Entertainment/Lava Bear Films)

, screenplay by Eric Heisserer based on a short story by Ted Chiang, directed by Denis Villeneuve (21 Laps Entertainment/FilmNation Entertainment/Lava Bear Films) Deadpool , screenplay by Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick, directed by Tim Miller (Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation/Marvel Entertainment/Kinberg Genre/The Donners’ Company/TSG Entertainment)

, screenplay by Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick, directed by Tim Miller (Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation/Marvel Entertainment/Kinberg Genre/The Donners’ Company/TSG Entertainment) Ghostbusters , screenplay by Katie Dippold & Paul Feig, directed by Paul Feig (Columbia Pictures/LStar Capital/Village Roadshow Pictures/Pascal Pictures/Feigco Entertainment/Ghostcorps/The Montecito Picture Company)

, screenplay by Katie Dippold & Paul Feig, directed by Paul Feig (Columbia Pictures/LStar Capital/Village Roadshow Pictures/Pascal Pictures/Feigco Entertainment/Ghostcorps/The Montecito Picture Company) Hidden Figures , screenplay by Allison Schroeder and Theodore Melfi, directed by Theodore Melfi (Fox 2000 Pictures/Chernin Entertainment/Levantine Films/TSG Entertainment)

, screenplay by Allison Schroeder and Theodore Melfi, directed by Theodore Melfi (Fox 2000 Pictures/Chernin Entertainment/Levantine Films/TSG Entertainment) Rogue One , screenplay by Chris Weitz and Tony Gilroy, directed by Gareth Edwards (Lucasfilm/Allison Shearmur Productions/Black Hangar Studios/Stereo D/Walt Disney Pictures)

, screenplay by Chris Weitz and Tony Gilroy, directed by Gareth Edwards (Lucasfilm/Allison Shearmur Productions/Black Hangar Studios/Stereo D/Walt Disney Pictures) Stranger Things, Season One, created by the Duffer Brothers (21 Laps Entertainment/Monkey Massacre)

Best Dramatic Presentation – Short Form (1159 ballots)

Black Mirror: “San Junipero” , written by Charlie Brooker, directed by Owen Harris (House of Tomorrow)

, written by Charlie Brooker, directed by Owen Harris (House of Tomorrow) Doctor Who: “The Return of Doctor Mysterio” , written by Steven Moffat, directed by Ed Bazalgette (BBC Cymru Wales)

, written by Steven Moffat, directed by Ed Bazalgette (BBC Cymru Wales) The Expanse: “Leviathan Wakes” , written by Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby, directed by Terry McDonough (SyFy)

, written by Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby, directed by Terry McDonough (SyFy) Game of Thrones: “Battle of the Bastards” , written by David Benioff and D. B. Weiss, directed by Miguel Sapochnik (HBO)

, written by David Benioff and D. B. Weiss, directed by Miguel Sapochnik (HBO) Game of Thrones: “The Door” , written by David Benioff and D. B. Weiss, directed by Jack Bender (HBO)

, written by David Benioff and D. B. Weiss, directed by Jack Bender (HBO) Splendor & Misery [album], by Clipping (Daveed Diggs, William Hutson, Jonathan Snipes)

Best Editor – Short Form (951 ballots)

John Joseph Adams

Neil Clarke

Ellen Datlow

Jonathan Strahan

Lynne M. Thomas & Michael Damian Thomas

Sheila Williams

Best Editor – Long Form (752 ballots)

Vox Day

Sheila E. Gilbert

Liz Gorinsky

Devi Pillai

Miriam Weinberg

Navah Wolfe

Best Professional Artist (817 ballots)

Galen Dara

Julie Dillon

Chris McGrath

Victo Ngai

John Picacio

Sana Takeda

Best Semiprozine (857 ballots)

Beneath Ceaseless Skies , editor-in-chief and publisher Scott H. Andrews

, editor-in-chief and publisher Scott H. Andrews Cirsova Heroic Fantasy and Science Fiction Magazine , edited by P. Alexander

, edited by P. Alexander GigaNotoSaurus , edited by Rashida J. Smith

, edited by Rashida J. Smith Strange Horizons , edited by Niall Harrison, Catherine Krahe, Vajra Chandrasekera, Vanessa Rose Phin, Li Chua, Aishwarya Subramanian, Tim Moore, Anaea Lay, and the Strange Horizons staff

, edited by Niall Harrison, Catherine Krahe, Vajra Chandrasekera, Vanessa Rose Phin, Li Chua, Aishwarya Subramanian, Tim Moore, Anaea Lay, and the Strange Horizons staff Uncanny Magazine , edited by Lynne M. Thomas & Michael Damian Thomas, Michi Trota, Julia Rios, and podcast produced by Erika Ensign & Steven Schapansky

, edited by Lynne M. Thomas & Michael Damian Thomas, Michi Trota, Julia Rios, and podcast produced by Erika Ensign & Steven Schapansky The Book Smugglers, edited by Ana Grilo and Thea James

Best Fanzine (610 ballots)

“Castalia House Blog” , edited by Jeffro Johnson

, edited by Jeffro Johnson “Journey Planet” , edited by James Bacon, Chris Garcia, Esther MacCallum-Stewart, Helena Nash, Errick Nunnally, Pádraig Ó Méalóid, Chuck Serface, and Erin Underwood

, edited by James Bacon, Chris Garcia, Esther MacCallum-Stewart, Helena Nash, Errick Nunnally, Pádraig Ó Méalóid, Chuck Serface, and Erin Underwood “Lady Business” , edited by Clare, Ira, Jodie, KJ, Renay, and Susan

, edited by Clare, Ira, Jodie, KJ, Renay, and Susan “nerds of a feather, flock together” , edited by The G, Vance Kotrla, and Joe Sherry

, edited by The G, Vance Kotrla, and Joe Sherry “Rocket Stack Rank” , edited by Greg Hullender and Eric Wong

, edited by Greg Hullender and Eric Wong “SF Bluestocking”, edited by Bridget McKinney

Best Fancast (690 ballots)

The Coode Street Podcast , presented by Gary K. Wolfe and Jonathan Strahan

, presented by Gary K. Wolfe and Jonathan Strahan Ditch Diggers , presented by Mur Lafferty and Matt Wallace

, presented by Mur Lafferty and Matt Wallace Fangirl Happy Hour , presented by Ana Grilo and Renay Williams

, presented by Ana Grilo and Renay Williams Galactic Suburbia , presented by Alisa Krasnostein, Alexandra Pierce and Tansy Rayner Roberts, produced by Andrew Finch

, presented by Alisa Krasnostein, Alexandra Pierce and Tansy Rayner Roberts, produced by Andrew Finch The Rageaholic , presented by RazörFist

, presented by RazörFist Tea and Jeopardy, presented by Emma Newman with Peter Newman

Best Fan Writer (802 ballots)

Mike Glyer

Jeffro Johnson

Natalie Luhrs

Foz Meadows

Abigail Nussbaum

Chuck Tingle

Best Fan Artist (528 ballots)

Ninni Aalto

Alex Garner

Vesa Lehtimäki

Likhain (M. Sereno)

Spring Schoenhuth

Mansik Yang

Best Series (1393 votes)

The Craft Sequence by Max Gladstone (Tor Books)

by Max Gladstone (Tor Books) The Expanse by James S.A. Corey (Orbit US / Orbit UK)

by James S.A. Corey (Orbit US / Orbit UK) The October Daye Books by Seanan McGuire (DAW / Corsair)

by Seanan McGuire (DAW / Corsair) The Peter Grant / Rivers of London series by Ben Aaronovitch (Gollancz / Del Rey / DAW / Subterranean)

by Ben Aaronovitch (Gollancz / Del Rey / DAW / Subterranean) The Temeraire series by Naomi Novik (Del Rey / Harper Voyager UK)

by Naomi Novik (Del Rey / Harper Voyager UK) The Vorkosigan Saga by Lois McMaster Bujold (Baen)

John W. Campbell Award for Best New Writer (937 ballots)