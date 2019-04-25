The Apocalypse Has That Brand New Baby Smell

Amazon Prime releases this music video ahead of Good Omen premiering May 31

Posted on April 25, 2019

The end is near. And to help understand it, Amazon Prime offers up this helpful music video, “Brand New Baby Smell,” sung by an A cappella group made up of satanic nuns charged with raising the Antichrist. If you’re familiar with Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman’s novel Good Omens, you know this apocalypse is all in good fun. The Chattering Order of St. Beryl may intend to follow the plot of The Omen, but they’re only going to bollux it up.

Full of pop culture references and a quick cameo by Gaiman himself, the video helps set the stage for the TV series that stars David Tennant, Michael Sheen, Jon Hamm, and Nick Offerman. “Brand New Baby Smell” was written and directed by Hal Kirkland and arranged by “father of contemporary a cappella” Deke Sharon of the Pitch Perfect films.

 

