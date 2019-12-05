The Boys Are Back… Soon

Amazon Prime teased us today, telling us what we already knew. Their popular series The Boys will return in 2020. Maddeningly, the streaming service didn’t get any more specific than that on the return date, but they did provide a teaser trailer.

I enjoyed Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson’s original comics from DC then Dynamite, but I like the TV series better. Though following the broad strokes of the comic, showrunner Eric Kripke has taken a deeper dive into the effects of 2019, in a way that Ennis and Robertson would not have predicted a decade ago. Like HBO’s Watchmen, it honors the source material, and moves into being its own thing. And I love it.

