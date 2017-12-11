Preview: The Death Of The Mighty Thor

In comics, death feels both sudden and meaningless. It’s a stunt, fans claim. And of course, that character is only going to come back from the dead. But that’s not necessarily so, and what Jason Aaron and Russel Dauterman have been doing in The Mighty Thor might be one of those rare exceptions, and as great as the character has been with Jane Foster in the role, let’s hope so. Because there’s something terribly moving and, for storytelling, lasting about a hero struggling onward with illness, as Jane has. Every now and then, even superheroes can and should deal with reality.

Marvel did this once before extremely effectively in the company’s first official graphic novel, Jim Starlin’s The Death of Captain Marvel. You may notice that though the Marvel Universe has found a couple of time loopholes, Mar-Vell’s death in that book was truly the end for him. And as a result, we still talk about the power of that story — which, at the time, was one I used to share with friends to explain to them why I loved comics so much.

If anything, this incarnation of Thor has been an even better character — both as a redefinition of the strength of Jane Foster and by extension humanity, and to contrast and refine the character of the Odinson. This run on The Mighty Thor doesn’t reflect the character played by Chris Hemsworth; instead, it reflects the power that comics can still have that epic movies just don’t have time to develop.

In the massive glut of books on the market, it could be easy to have let this one slip by — but I think it’s quite possible we have something historic in the making. Don’t let it get lost in the midst of a massive line-wide event.

