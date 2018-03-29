The Fantastic Four Return; At Least In Comics

By launching into space, they launched the Marvel Age of Comics. Not officially seen since the end of Secret Wars, the Fantastic Four will finally return this summer — with a creative team that could rival the best that have worked on the book: Dan Slott and Sara Pichelli. Since Slott has already brought the right kind of loopy energy to another Lee/Kirby creation, the Silver Surfer, having him take on Marvel’s first family makes sense, just a nice jump to the left from his epic run on Spider-Man. (Heck, he’s certainly proven there that he knows how to write Johnny Storm. Pichelli has done some elegant, exciting work defining Miles Morales/Spider-Man, and I can’t wait to see her take on the Fantastic Four.

Since the team has been away, this is the one of Marvel’s “Fresh Start” relaunches that feels right — sure, it’s being done for publicity, but it’s high time for Marvel to feel fantastic again.

