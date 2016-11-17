The Final ‘A Series Of Unfortunate Events’ Trailer

Posted on November 17, 2016

NPH rules. That’s Neil Patrick Harris, showing off the many faces of Count Olaf — and in a way that almost makes it understandable that the clueless adults around the Baudelaire Orphans might not recognize him. Almost.

At least 2017 will begin in a not too unfortunate way…

About Derek McCaw
In addition to running Fanboy Planet, Derek has written for ActionAce, Daily Radar, Once Upon A Dime, and The Wave. He has contributed stories to Arcana Comics (The Greatest American Hero) and Monsterverse Comics (Bela Lugosi's Tales from the Grave). He performs with ComedySportz San Jose and ShakesBEERience, in addition to occasional screenwriting and acting jobs. If you ever played Eric's Ultimate Solitaire on the Macintosh, it was Derek's voice as The Weasel that urged you to play longer.

