The Final Swamp Thing Trailer

Posted on May 28, 2019 by in TV // 0 Comments

Scientist Jason Woodrue (Kevin Durand) and industrialist Avery Sunderland (Will Patton) are doing something very bad to the swamp outside of Marais, Louisiana. On our side, Alec Holland (Andy Bean) and Abigail Arcane (Crystal Reed) try to get to the heart of what’s making the residents sick — and what is really rotten in Houma. But the swamp is angry. It needs a defender, and if it must, it will create one. On May 31st, DC Universe will start unfolding this new saga of the Swamp Thing (Derek Mears).

Drawing from comics created by Len Wein, Bernie Wrightson, Alan Moore, Stephen Bissette, and John Tottleben, Swamp Thing the series is guided by James Wan and Len Wiseman.

Facebooktwittergoogle_plus
About Derek McCaw
In addition to running Fanboy Planet, Derek has written for ActionAce, Daily Radar, Once Upon A Dime, and The Wave. He has contributed stories to Arcana Comics (The Greatest American Hero) and Monsterverse Comics (Bela Lugosi's Tales from the Grave). He performs with ComedySportz San Jose and ShakesBEERience, in addition to occasional screenwriting and acting jobs. If you ever played Eric's Ultimate Solitaire on the Macintosh, it was Derek's voice as The Weasel that urged you to play longer. You can buy his book "I Was Flesh Gordon" on the Amazon link at the right. Email him at editor@fanboyplanet.com.

Copyright © 2019 | WordPress Theme by MH Themes