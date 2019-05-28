The Final Swamp Thing Trailer

Scientist Jason Woodrue (Kevin Durand) and industrialist Avery Sunderland (Will Patton) are doing something very bad to the swamp outside of Marais, Louisiana. On our side, Alec Holland (Andy Bean) and Abigail Arcane (Crystal Reed) try to get to the heart of what’s making the residents sick — and what is really rotten in Houma. But the swamp is angry. It needs a defender, and if it must, it will create one. On May 31st, DC Universe will start unfolding this new saga of the Swamp Thing (Derek Mears).

Drawing from comics created by Len Wein, Bernie Wrightson, Alan Moore, Stephen Bissette, and John Tottleben, Swamp Thing the series is guided by James Wan and Len Wiseman.