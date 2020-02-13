The First Look At Robert Battinson

With ominous theme music and crimson lighting, Robert Pattinson’s Dark Knight steps out of the shadows. The camera pans up his already well-known square jaw to see hints of the cowl. And we fanboys squeal.

Director Matt Reeves released this costume test from The Batman, currently in production in the UK. It’s cool and all to finally catch this little tease, but we’re still far out from the Summer 2021 release date, and to be honest, I would have liked to hear Pattinson speak. Show me a character test, not just an ability to pose. That’s not a rip on Pattinson; more on how we’ve been conditioned to receive marketing. This could have been a Gentle Giant figure on a turntable for all we can actually see. Nice costume, dim lighting, but where’s the real darkness?

And to be honest, I’m far more interested in catching glimpses of the villains from the film. What does Reeves’ take on the Riddler look like? Catwoman? The Penguin? That makes or breaks the feel of Gotham City.