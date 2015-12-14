The First ‘Star Trek Beyond’ Trailer

Posted on December 14, 2015 by in Movies // 1 Comment

Justin Lin can bring the kinetic energy that Paramount wants. Is that what Star Trek fans want? Star Trek really isn’t a franchise that became beloved for its Fast and the Furious vibe (Space and the Spurious?)

At least this looks to be delivering new alien races to play a larger role than just being set dressing. Of course, if Star Trek cinematic history stays true, these could be old alien races with different make-up jobs, and that will just annoy me.

I think this is Idris Elba under the main alien make-up — “the frontier pushes back” — and if Simon Pegg and Doug Jung have written an interesting villain, we can go thumbs up on this.

Star-Trek-Beyond-3

But it’s time to admit that this isn’t Star Trek as we knew it — not the series we knew, not the original cast we loved — and consider it something else that just bears the same name. I’m not saying it’s going to be bad; we just may no longer be able to support Star Trek as we knew it in today’s blockbuster environment. This looks like something big and loud that might be fun — but it won’t provoke thought in the same way.

Star-Trek-Beyond-Logo

Star-Trek-Beyond-2

star-trek-beyond-1

Facebooktwittergoogle_plus
About Derek McCaw
In addition to running Fanboy Planet, Derek has written for ActionAce, Daily Radar, Once Upon A Dime, and The Wave. He has contributed stories to Arcana Comics (The Greatest American Hero) and Monsterverse Comics (Bela Lugosi's Tales from the Grave). He performs with ComedySportz San Jose and ShakesBEERience, in addition to occasional screenwriting and acting jobs. If you ever played Eric's Ultimate Solitaire on the Macintosh, it was Derek's voice as The Weasel that urged you to play longer. Email him at editor@fanboyplanet.com.
  • Ric Bretschneider

    There’s more than a little Guardians of the Galaxy in this “outing.”

Copyright © 2017 | WordPress Theme by MH Themes