The Incredibles Face A New Foe

… and it’s not having a super-powered baby, though that has its perils. Mr. Incredible (Craig T. Nelson) does his best to be stay-at-home dad to Jack-Jack, while his wife Elastigirl (Holly Hunter) goes out to save the world and the reputation of superheroes. But in a none-too-subtle message, the real villain of Incredibles 2 is the Screenslaver. And he’s creepy.

Incredibles 2 will be released in the US on June 15, 2018 — will California Adventure’s Incredicoaster be ready in time?