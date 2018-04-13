The Incredibles Face A New Foe

Posted on April 13, 2018

… and it’s not having a super-powered baby, though that has its perils. Mr. Incredible (Craig T. Nelson) does his best to be stay-at-home dad to Jack-Jack, while his wife Elastigirl (Holly Hunter) goes out to save the world and the reputation of superheroes. But in a none-too-subtle message, the real villain of Incredibles 2 is the Screenslaver. And he’s creepy.

Incredibles 2 will be released in the US on June 15, 2018 — will California Adventure’s Incredicoaster be ready in time?

About Derek McCaw
In addition to running Fanboy Planet, Derek has written for ActionAce, Daily Radar, Once Upon A Dime, and The Wave. He has contributed stories to Arcana Comics (The Greatest American Hero) and Monsterverse Comics (Bela Lugosi's Tales from the Grave). He performs with ComedySportz San Jose and ShakesBEERience, in addition to occasional screenwriting and acting jobs. If you ever played Eric's Ultimate Solitaire on the Macintosh, it was Derek's voice as The Weasel that urged you to play longer. Email him at editor@fanboyplanet.com.

