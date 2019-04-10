The Invisible Woman Gets Her Own Series… Finally
The Thing and the Human Torch have both had their fair share of solo series. Mr. Fantastic at least gets his name right there in the title: Fantastic Four. But Sue Richards, the Invisible Woman, has been invisible. Considering how powerful she can be (when the right creators think about it), this is long overdue. Clearly, Marvel thinks so, too.
Though a mini-series, it could lead to more. (With Marvel’s publishing, a series of mini-series might be the better move for sales anyway.) I might even dream of Sue Storm making it into the Marvel Cinematic Universe before the rest of her family does — imagine the possibilities of A-Force: Valkyrie, Captain Marvel, Shuri, Black Widow, and the Invisible Woman? I’m ready.
From Marvel:
She’s always been a super hero, fighting to keep the world safe with the Fantastic Four…and now, it’s time for Sue Storm to take the spotlight in her own series!
This July, the superstar creative team of Mark Waid (Avengers No Road Home, Doctor Strange), Mattia De Iulis (Jessica Jones), and Adam Hughes (Star Wars, Captain America) take Sue on a journey that will unlock the secrets of her past in the most surprising way!
Years ago, after becoming part of the Fantastic Four, everyone’s favorite Invisible Woman was taking on adventures of her own on an espionage mission for S.H.I.E.L.D. Now, it’s up to Sue to save her former partner from danger before it’s too late!
“In over fifty years, she’s never had her own title (or maybe she did and you just didn’t see it,)” teases SVP and Executive Editor Tom Brevoort. “Waid and Iulis will be delving into what Sue Richards does—and even who she is—on her own time, apart from her famous family! It’s sure to surprise some—as will a few of the gestures-players who’ll be passing through the story!”
Don’t miss Sue’s incredible adventures in INVISIBLE WOMAN #1, only in comic shops this July!
INVISIBLE WOMAN #1 (of 5)
Written by MARK WAID
Art by MATTIA DE IULIS
Cover by ADAM HUGHES